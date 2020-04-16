Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

New CPR guidelines issued by American Heart Association during pandemic

Coronavirus

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The American Heart Association has announced new, interim guidelines for emergency personnel when it comes to CPR during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines include limiting the number of people on the scene when responding to a cardiac arrest call and prioritizing oxygenation and ventilation strategies in order to minimize the airborne spread of the virus.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 22,897 cases and 633 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

According to the guidelines, healthcare systems and other first responder groups should put policies into place that address resuscitation efforts on COVID-19 patients based on their chances of survival.
For bystanders, the rules don’t change, especially if you live in the same household as someone who needs CPR.

If you’re in a public setting and someone needs help, they recommend using a face mask or shield to protect both people.

The AHA said the goal of the new guidelines is to “ensure that patients with or without COVID-19 who experience cardiac arrest have the best possible chance of survival without compromising the safety of rescuers.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse couple unites to fight virus"

Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast"

Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo"

Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery"

Pinellas beaches, pools will remain closed for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas beaches, pools will remain closed for now"

Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and damp today before turning warmer again Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and damp today before turning warmer again Friday"

Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers"

37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death

Thumbnail for the video titled "37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death"

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss