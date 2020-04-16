New CPR guidelines issued by American Heart Association during pandemic

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The American Heart Association has announced new, interim guidelines for emergency personnel when it comes to CPR during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines include limiting the number of people on the scene when responding to a cardiac arrest call and prioritizing oxygenation and ventilation strategies in order to minimize the airborne spread of the virus.

According to the guidelines, healthcare systems and other first responder groups should put policies into place that address resuscitation efforts on COVID-19 patients based on their chances of survival.

For bystanders, the rules don’t change, especially if you live in the same household as someone who needs CPR.

If you’re in a public setting and someone needs help, they recommend using a face mask or shield to protect both people.

The AHA said the goal of the new guidelines is to “ensure that patients with or without COVID-19 who experience cardiac arrest have the best possible chance of survival without compromising the safety of rescuers.”

