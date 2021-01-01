LIVE NOW /
New COVID-19 variant found in Florida

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) –  A case of the new coronavirus strain that spread quickly in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health announced on Twitter that the individual is a male in his 20s who is currently in isolation in Martin County and has no travel history. 

The Department of Health is working with the CDC on this investigation.

The news comes after Colorado officials announced earlier this week the first person in the U.S. known to be infected with the new and – apparently more contagious – variant. That individual was identified as a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at a nursing home struggling with an outbreak. Health officials said Wednesday a second Guard member may have it, too.

The cases have triggered a host of questions about how the mutant version circulating in England arrived in the U.S. and whether it is too late to stop it now, with top experts saying it is probably already spreading elsewhere in the United States.

The case in Florida comes as the state on Friday saw the largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

