New COVID-19 vaccine as important as moon landing in world of science

It’s an important week in the fight against COVID-19. On Thursday the FDA is expected to vote to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine. Vaccinations could begin quickly after that. We are getting a better understanding of how the newest COVID-19 vaccine will be stored and distributed in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa General Hospital is one of just five hospitals in the state of Florida that will get the vaccine first.

“What we’re watching is really a moon landing type of endeavor that’s happened the past five or six months,” said Dr. Jason Wilson at TGH.

Dr. Wilson says the new COVID-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna are ground breaking in the world of science. Unlike other vaccines that work by injecting a weakened or inactivated germ to trigger an immune response the MRNA vaccine actually teaches our bodies to produce what is called a harmless “spike protein” found on the surface of the virus. That triggers an immune response. In other words, it’s coding or reprogramming our bodies to recognize the virus and attack it.

The new vaccines will likely go to health care workers, long term living facilities, and to people with weakened immune systems first. Medical experts say even though a vaccine is here it’s still months away from getting to the general population.

“So maybe not in that first wave, but very early. If you’re seeing lots of people in the population, you’re going to be prioritized pretty highly to get this vaccine. If you have immune problems, you’re sicker and older you’re going to be prioritized pretty highly to get this vaccine,” said Dr. Wilson.

The best thing to do is to continue washing our hands, social distancing, and wearing masks.

“That’s going to be very critical. We’re so close to the end to the end of the tunnel. We’re so close to seeing these vaccinations. Let’s not blow it now,” said Dr. Wilson.

The other big thing health care workers are urging people to do is to get their flu vaccine. Luckily we have not seen a surge of the flu pop up in Tampa Bay, but doctor’s say getting your flu shot will keep people out of the hospital and leave room for those sick with the coronavirus.