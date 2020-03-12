New coronavirus case announced in Seminole County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health announced a new case of coronavirus in Seminole County on Thursday.

Health officials say the patient is a 68-year-old man who was tested by Advent Health in Altamonte Springs. The department says it is a travel-related case. The man is now being cared for and isolated.

The new case was announced just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s response to coronavirus. During his news conference, the governor said there are a total of 34 coronavirus cases, including 31 Florida residents and three non-residents.

The new Seminole County case marks the state’s 35th coronavirus case.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours"

Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns"

Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe"

Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss