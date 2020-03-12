New coronavirus case announced in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health announced a new case of coronavirus in Seminole County on Thursday.

Health officials say the patient is a 68-year-old man who was tested by Advent Health in Altamonte Springs. The department says it is a travel-related case. The man is now being cared for and isolated.

The new case was announced just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s response to coronavirus. During his news conference, the governor said there are a total of 34 coronavirus cases, including 31 Florida residents and three non-residents.

The new Seminole County case marks the state’s 35th coronavirus case.

