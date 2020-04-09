Nevada man charged with stealing boxes of surgical masks from VA center

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA (NBC) – A Nevada man is behind bars after allegedly stealing hundreds of surgical masks from the Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center in Reno.

Authorities say this man, 35-year-old Peter Lucas stole at least four boxes of surgical masks from supply carts at the vet center in Reno.

Police say surveillance cameras captured Lucas hiding the boxes under his jacket before leaving the hospital.

Authorities say each box contained 50 masks.

Lucas is charged with one count of theft of health care property.

