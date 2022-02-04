Need a test kit or N95 mask? Get them for free Saturday in Manatee and DeSoto counties

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations go down across the country, people are asking when they can ditch their mask. The CDC says not yet.

The agency said it understands people are eager to ditch their masks, but ultimately vaccination coverage and the virus’s impact on local hospitals are factors in considering when to ease up on masking.

According to CDC data, Manatee County has 3,761 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths and 110 new hospitalizations. With community transmission high, the CDC said it’s premature to lift the masking measures.

To help provide the tools to stay safe, MCR Health is giving away thousands of test kits and N-95 masks, while supplies last, in Manatee and DeSoto counties on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. It’s free and you can pick up four test kits and three masks per household.

There are two locations: the East Manatee Health and Wellness Center (1312 Manatee Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34208) or the Community Care Family Healthcare Center (1148 E Gibson St Building E, Arcadia, FL 34266).