5K+ Hillsborough Co. students in quarantine/isolation, emergency meeting called for Wednesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an Emergency School Board Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. due to rising COVID-19 cases across the county.

As of 7 a.m., Monday, 5,599 students and 316 employees in Hillsborough County Public Schools are in isolation or quarantine. Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case.

The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the latest impacts and the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus, “up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff,” a notice from the district said.

The Board will allow for one hour of public comment. The meeting will be held at 901 E. Kennedy Blvd, in Tampa.