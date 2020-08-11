Nearly 100K children in US tested positive for coronavirus during last two weeks in July

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Contrary to earlier beliefs, more and more young people are now getting infected with COVID-19.

Nearly 100,000 youth tested positive for coronavirus in the US during the last two weeks in July.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that’s a 40% increase in child infections across the states and cities studied.

A UC Berkeley infectious disease expert says the stats are changing our understanding of a virus that was first believed to be a problem mostly for older people, because of who was winding up in the hospital and before we understood asymptomatic spread.

“The image that people have is that children are OK. They’re not gonna get real sick. Children, young adults, they tend to be doing things that are less safe doing things, like not social distancing, doing things like not wearing a mask. To now see this large emergence of cases in younger people, it’s not at all surprising. And I think it’s reflective how badly Americans are dealing with this pandemic in terms of taking personal responsibility,” Dr. John Swartzberg said.

“Younger people have to understand it’s true that they’re less likely get seriously ill and less likely to die than older people but younger people do get real sick just think about that lady who had to have a double lung transplant in her 20s,” Swartzberg said.

