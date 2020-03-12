NCAA cancels March Madness due to coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments.
This comes following suit of major sports leagues around the world including the MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS.
In a statement the NCAA said:
This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.
