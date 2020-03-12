NCAA cancels March Madness due to coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April, 2020. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments.

This comes following suit of major sports leagues around the world including the MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS.

In a statement the NCAA said:

This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

