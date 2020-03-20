NBC News technician dies from coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — A technician who worked at NBC News’ New York headquarters has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the network said on Friday.
Larry Edgeworth worked in NBC’s fifth-floor equipment room, but for many of his 25 years was an audio technician that traveled on stories around the world, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said.
My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were – he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family.
He suffered from other health issues that put him in danger, Lack said. Health officials say that while the vast majority of people recover from coronavirus, people who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions are most vulnerable to serious illness.
NBC had said Wednesday that a staff member had tested positive but did not reveal the name for privacy reasons. Edgeworth died Thursday.
“I want to remind you that it’s more important now than ever that you take care of yourself,” Lack said in a memo to NBC staff.
