NBA to offer free COVID-19 tests in Orlando and other team markets

Coronavirus

A basketball court is shown at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The NBA’s marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)

TAMPA (WFLA) – In a statement from the National Basketball Association, the league has announced a new community testing program that would offer no-cost COVID-19 PCR tests in Orlando and other team markets.

The program is part of the NBA Together campaign, focused on the league’s global community and social engagement that aims to support, educate, and inspire young kids, families, and fans around the globe.

In the statement, it says the league will partner with BioReference Laboratories, which is the league’s testing provider on the NBA Campus in Orlando, to provide free tests at a mobile collection site at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

Those interested can register for an appointment by completing a brief survey before being redirected to a scheduling tool to select a convenient date and time for the COVID-19 test.  Please visit Appointments.BioReference.com/NBAOrlando to complete the survey and for additional details regarding appointments, transportation and scheduling. 

These tests will be provided through the month of August.

