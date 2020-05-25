NBA star Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond (3) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 108-103. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Another sports superstar is spreading positivity amidst the coronavirus pandemic leaving a $1,000 tip for a waitress at a Florida restaurant.

Che Restaurant in Delray Beach posted Sunday on Instagram that one of their waitresses recently received a $1,000 tip on a $160 check from Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

The restaurant said on Facebook that “humbleness and generosity is not trained, comes from a great heart.”

Drummond is a two-time all star with his former team the Detroit Pistons.

The news comes following a similar act of kindness from NFL WR Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.