NBA star Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Another sports superstar is spreading positivity amidst the coronavirus pandemic leaving a $1,000 tip for a waitress at a Florida restaurant.
Che Restaurant in Delray Beach posted Sunday on Instagram that one of their waitresses recently received a $1,000 tip on a $160 check from Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.
The restaurant said on Facebook that “humbleness and generosity is not trained, comes from a great heart.”
Drummond is a two-time all star with his former team the Detroit Pistons.
The news comes following a similar act of kindness from NFL WR Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.