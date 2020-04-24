National Guard responding to Seminole facility after 7 deaths

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida National Guard strike team is headed to Freedom Square of Seminole on Friday to help test residents and staff for Coronavirus.

Seven people from the assisted living facility have died due to COVID-19, and dozens of residents and staff have tested positive for the virus.

In an email sent to 8 On Your Side, a representative with the state’s joint information center on COVID-19 wrote:

“The Florida National Guard is working in close coordination with the Florida Department of Health to support testing at long term care facilities. When the Department of Health works to provide testing services at a long term care facility, the Florida National Guard team and the Department of Health coordinate with the facility to provide the testing services.

The Department of Health receives requests for testing at long term care facilities through county health departments, the Agency for Healthcare Administration and from long-term care facilities directly.

When a Florida National Guard team provides testing services at a long term care facility, testing is available for all staff members and for patients with symptoms of COVID-19. To date, the Florida National Guard has visited more than 20 facilities and tested more than 4,700 individuals in long-term care facilities. ​

To protect the privacy of individuals tested and to protect Florida Guardsmen as they conduct these tests, long-term care facilities that are receiving testing assistance from the Florida National Guard will not be disclosed prior to testing being conducted.”

On Thursday, Servpro cleaning trucks were outside of the Seminole Pavillion, where 95 residents were evacuated last week.

LATEST STORIES: