Joey Logano (22) leads Kevin Harvick (4) through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

(WJHL) — NASCAR is postponing all race events through May 3 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR says it plans to return to racing in Martinsville and intends to hold all 36 races this season.