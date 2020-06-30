NASA invents wearable device that reminds you not to touch your face

(CNN/WFLA) – NASA is doing what it can to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The space agency created a wearable item to remind people not to touch their face, something that can significantly increase their risk of infection.

The wearable item, called “Pulse” vibrates when a person’s hand comes too close to their face, reminding the wearer to avoid contact.

The novel coronavirus is usually contracted from respiratory droplets and the CDC not only recommends people wear mask to avoid getting infected, but to also avoid touching their face.

NASA isn’t selling Pulses, but you can create one with a 3D printer, wire and other materials.

Building instructions are available on NASA’s website.

