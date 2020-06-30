NASA invents wearable device that reminds you not to touch your face

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WFLA) – NASA is doing what it can to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The space agency created a wearable item to remind people not to touch their face, something that can significantly increase their risk of infection.

The wearable item, called “Pulse” vibrates when a person’s hand comes too close to their face, reminding the wearer to avoid contact.

The novel coronavirus is usually contracted from respiratory droplets and the CDC not only recommends people wear mask to avoid getting infected, but to also avoid touching their face.

NASA isn’t selling Pulses, but you can create one with a 3D printer, wire and other materials.

Building instructions are available on NASA’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss