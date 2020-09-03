‘Mr. President, where are you?’ – Biden blasts Trump’s COVID-19 response

(NBC News) With several new polls showing the presidential race tightening, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were both on the campaign trail Wednesday.

Biden is trying to refocus attention on the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing the president of failing to lead.

“Mr. President where are you? where are you?” Biden asked. “Get off Twitter and start talking to the Congressional leaders in both parties, invite them to the Oval Office.”

He also offered his own ideas for safely returning kids to school.

“We need emergency support funding for our schools and we need it now,” Mr. Biden said.

The former vice president announced he’ll visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Thursday, promising racial unity and healing after protests set off by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

President Trump, meanwhile, visited North Carolina for a ceremony marking the end of World War II, where he doubled down on his “law and order” message.

“American warriors did not defeat fascism and oppression overseas only to watch our freedoms be trampled by violent mobs here at home,” Mr. Trump said.

You can read more on this story on NBC News.