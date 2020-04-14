Mother hasn’t spoken to son since walking him to ambulance 2 weeks ago

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A Missouri mother fears she may never see her son again. He was put on a ventilator hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Anna Williams hasn’t seen or talked to her 25-year-old son, Kaleb Williams, since April 1. Kaleb was in acting school in New York, pursuing dreams of being on Broadway.

His mom called him last month.

“I said, ‘Maybe you should come home with family because we don’t have any other family in New York.’ He was like, ‘No mom, because if I get sick your health is not as good as mine. I don’t want to come there,’” she said. “I said, ‘I’m really concerned, I’d rather you be here with family than to sit there alone. Please come home and we got him a flight the same day.”

That was March 20. Nine days later, Anna said her son got a fever, lower back pain, and then began vomiting blood. She took him to the Christian Northeast Hospital emergency room.

“I stayed on Facetime with him for seven hours as a virtual visit to make sure I was by his side to comfort him,” she said.

Williams said he was tested for COVID-19, diagnosed with pneumonia, and sent home with antibiotics. She said she watched him closely because her son is asthmatic and suffers from sleep apnea. She said his fever continued rising and she called 911.

“He kept saying, ‘I’m fine. I’m fine.’ He didn’t look in distress,” Williams said. “He walked to the ambulance. He was walking; the last time I saw my son.”

That was Wednesday, April 1. She said the COVID-19 test then came back positive. She said Kaleb was put on a ventilator at Missouri Baptist Hospital and she hasn’t spoken to him since. For more than a week, she’s relied on phone call updates from nurses and the doctor.

“(The doctor) told me he was going to try all he could to bring him back but he couldn’t make any promises,” she said.

“I love him so much and please just pull through. We don’t know what’s going on and if mommy could save you, I’ve tried everything. We’re praying that you pull through. We love him.”

