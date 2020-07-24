LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

More than half of restaurants temporarily closed now permanently shuttered, Yelp says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – 60% of restaurant closures since March 1 has been permanent, according to a report Yelp released this week.

Of the roughly 26,000 total restaurants that have closed in the last five months, 16,000 have been permanent, according to the report.

In its Q2 2020 Yelp Economic Average report, Yelp took a look at how local businesses are faring in metro communities across the country.

Between March 1 and July 10, the Tampa Bay metro area lost 1,228 businesses to temporary and permanent closures. Nearly 150 of those closures were retail businesses while 125 closures – around 10% – were restaurants.

For a more in-depth look at how the Tampa Bay area has been affected click here for WFLA Digital Data Reporter’s story

MORE BY THE NUMBERS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss