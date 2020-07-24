More than half of restaurants temporarily closed now permanently shuttered, Yelp says

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – 60% of restaurant closures since March 1 has been permanent, according to a report Yelp released this week.

Of the roughly 26,000 total restaurants that have closed in the last five months, 16,000 have been permanent, according to the report.

In its Q2 2020 Yelp Economic Average report, Yelp took a look at how local businesses are faring in metro communities across the country.

Between March 1 and July 10, the Tampa Bay metro area lost 1,228 businesses to temporary and permanent closures. Nearly 150 of those closures were retail businesses while 125 closures – around 10% – were restaurants.

