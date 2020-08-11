More than half of parents in the U.S. want kids to return to in-person learning, report says

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -More than half of all American parents think in-person classes should return this fall, according to a new survey.

In the report, Wallethub surveyed more than 1,200 of a widerange of ages, genders and incomes to reflect U.S. demographics.

Of the respondents, 55% wanted in-person learning to return and 44% did not, while 1% had no opinion on the issue.

The reasons varried, with 32% of respondents saying it wasn’t possible for them to work from home and facilitiate their children’s e-learning.

In July, Hillsborough County reported that more than half of responding parents opted for virtual learning.

The school board received just over half of the nearly 225,000 in the student population.

Last week, the school board voted to start school virtually dor the first four weeks, after delaying the first day until Aug. 24.

“I am here to protect all learners and our staff. The state’s Executive Order required districts to open up five days in our brick and mortar schools. This is why we gave our families options,” said Superintendent Addison Davis. The Board has made an informed decision with input from public health authorities, and my team will work to make sure eLearning is dynamic and that our staff provides wrap around services for our children. I look forward to the day we can bring students back to our school campuses.”