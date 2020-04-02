Coronavirus in US: More than 8,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An updated model from Johns Hopkins is showing that more than 8,000 people in the United States have recovered from COVID-19.

As the number of confirmed cases in the United States passes 217,200, the current death toll of 5,151 is not far off from the 8,710 people who have survived the virus.

The U.S. currently has the most reported cases of any country and the third-highest deaths.

In comparison, Italy had more than 16,000 recoveries out of nearly 111,000 cases. 

Internationally, of the 965,246 confirmed cases across the globe, more than 203,000 recoveries were counted by the Johns Hopkins tracker as of Thursday morning.

While recovery data was not readily available for Florida, WFLA+ is working to find out just how many of the 8,010 total cases across that state have recovered.

