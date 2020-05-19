Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

More than 180 exposed to COVID-19 during Mother’s Day church service in California

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP/CNN) – A person who attended a religious service on Mother’s Day has tested positive for the coronavirus, possibly exposing it to more than 180 members of a congregation.

The person who attended the service tested positive for the virus the following day.

The church in Butte County, north of Sacramento, chose to open its doors despite rules banning gatherings of any size, county public health officials said in a statement Friday.

“Moving too quickly through the reopening process cancause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures,” the statement said.

The church’s pastor says the worshiper did not have symptoms during the service.

Most people with the virus experience fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority recover.

Butte County officials say responding to such incidents causes a financial burden on taxpayers.

It also increases the chances more restrictive orders will have to be implemented.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss