More Tampa businesses could have liquor license suspended for violating mask ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A handful of popular Tampa bars and clubs could see their alcohol licenses suspended Monday. The businesses are accused of violating mask and social distancing restrictions.

The five businesses that will go before city council for a public hearing are The Ritz Ybor, King Corona Cigars, Prana Ybor’s Premier Nitespot, Club Skye and MacDinton’s Irish Pub.

Three of the seven public hearings are continued from February.

City leaders will hold the public hearings to decide if they need to suspend alcohol sales after code enforcement visits in December and in January.

The city’s zoning administrator says these businesses repeatedly violated local COVID-19 executive orders, didn’t comply with the city’s mask ordinance, to the point of getting warnings and at least two citations.

The city suspended alcohol sales at Tangra Nightclub and Ybor Cigars Plus for three days, which was far fewer than the 30-day max.

A small group of protestors will gather Monday morning to voice their displeasure over the city’s mask ordinance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been steadfast in his determination to not allow local governments to penalize businesses violating coronavirus mandates.

“We will categorically not allow any local government to lock people down. We will not let any local government kick anybody out of their job. We will not allow any local government fine individual Floridians. We will not let any local government shut down schools. And we’re not gonna let any local government do those things,” DeSantis told reporters in January.

“We’re enforcing our code and their wet zone permit. It’s not the same. We’re also not fining a human,” a representatives for the mayor’s office said when asked about DeSantis’ comments.

The public hearings for The Ritz Ybor, King Corona Cigars, Prana Ybor’s Premier Nitespot, Club Skye and MacDinton’s Irish Pub will be Monday at 9 a.m. at City Council Chambers City Hall.

City Council will consider the revocation or suspension of the sale of alcohol at each business.