More parks, boat ramps will reopen in Hillsborough County next week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More outdoor spaces in Hillsborough County are set to reopen next week as the county continues to ease restrictions on outdoor activities.
The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center announced Wednesday morning that seven more conservation parks, trails and boat ramps will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 after being closed more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The following spaces will reopen Tuesday:
- Lake Rogers Conservation Park, 9010 N. Mobley Road, Odessa
- Lake Park (hiking and equestrian trails only), 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Lutz
- Northdale-Lake Park Trail, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa, 33624
- Edward Medard Conservation Park (boat ramp only), 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City
- Sydney-Dover Trails Conservation Park, 536 N. Dover Road, Dover
- Dead River Conservation Park (walk-in/bike-in only), 15098 Dead River Road, Thonotosassa
- Harney Park Boat Ramp, 7115 N. U.S. 301, Tampa
Some picnic shelters, boardwalks, playgrounds and restrooms will remain closed.
Visitors are required to practice social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer, and bring water to hydrate.
LATEST STORIES:
- Happy Hump Day! Free drive-thru camel adventure at Hillsborough Co. fairgrounds
- Bamboo sculpture art brings joy to Tampa neighborhood
- CAMP Tampa creates outdoor workout studio for safer exercise
- WATCH: MacDill salutes frontline heroes with flyover
- Odyssey Cruises brings business back to Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks