More Florida children have COVID-linked inflammatory syndrome

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents are being warned to look out for symptoms after local health officials confirmed three new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a secondary infection believed to be linked to COVID-19. There have been 14 possible cases of MIS-C reported on the state level, according to Dr. Christina Canody, the medical director at BayCare Pediatric Service Line.

“Within BayCare Health system we have 14 cases of possible MIS-C reported to the state level but it takes some time and evaluation to see if that is truly considered MIS-C,” Canody said.

According to medical experts, symptoms can appear even after a child has been asymmptomatic. Parents, as well as community leaders, educators and physicians are being warned to watch for symptoms, which include a fever, abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling exhausted.

Canody said parents should be on alert “especially if there was a strong history that there was a household contact with somebody with COVID-19.”

“The earlier they’re diagnosed to better their prognosis and the less critically ill they will become. There have been relatively few pediatric deaths from MIS-C statewide, and we have had none in this region or locally,” she added.

For more information, BayCare has a Back-to-School Hub to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 and connect parents to other helpful resources.

