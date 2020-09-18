More Florida children have COVID-linked inflammatory syndrome

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents are being warned to look out for symptoms after local health officials confirmed three new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a secondary infection believed to be linked to COVID-19. There have been 14 possible cases of MIS-C reported on the state level, according to Dr. Christina Canody, the medical director at BayCare Pediatric Service Line.

“Within BayCare Health system we have 14 cases of possible MIS-C reported to the state level but it takes some time and evaluation to see if that is truly considered MIS-C,” Canody said.

According to medical experts, symptoms can appear even after a child has been asymmptomatic. Parents, as well as community leaders, educators and physicians are being warned to watch for symptoms, which include a fever, abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling exhausted.

Canody said parents should be on alert “especially if there was a strong history that there was a household contact with somebody with COVID-19.”

“The earlier they’re diagnosed to better their prognosis and the less critically ill they will become. There have been relatively few pediatric deaths from MIS-C statewide, and we have had none in this region or locally,” she added.

For more information, BayCare has a Back-to-School Hub to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 and connect parents to other helpful resources.

> Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook

>> Follow Melissa Marino on Twitter

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss