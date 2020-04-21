Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

More Florida beaches reopening, some allowing sunbathing

TAMPA (WFLA) – More Florida officials are dipping their toes in the water gradually reopening their beaches.

According to WESH, Cocoa Beach officials will allow sunbathing and sitting in chairs on beaches if people keep gatherings to under five people and practice social distancing.

Officials had previously enacted an order that prohibited sunbathing, but still allowed the beaches to be used for recreational purposes.

City officials cited “strong compliance” to that order in their decision to relax the rules.

The city will now “allow beach activities including sitting or lying on the beach in groups of five or less while practicing social distancing. Beach parking areas will remain closed and standing on beach crossover locations shall also require application of the social distancing requirement,” a statement said.

Meanwhile Flagler County will be following similar to a model put in place by Duval County by opening the beaches a couple of hours in the morning and evening while requiring residents to follow by social distancing standards.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins says he, his colleagues, and leaders in the city of Flagler Beach agree, it’s time to take a step forward.

“Our citizens have been very cooperative… they’ve done what they’re supposed to, and it’s time to reward them… time to let them get back out and enjoy some of the freedoms that were taken away,” Mullins said.

