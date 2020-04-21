More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large new study.

Researchers reported there were more than twice as many deaths among patients getting hydroxychloroquine than usual care.

The study, which reviewed veterans’ medical charts, was posted Tuesday on medrxiv.org, a pre-print server, meaning it was not peer reviewed or published in a medical journal. The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

The analysis involved 368 men with COVID-19 in U.S. veterans hospitals. Although it was not a rigorous experiment, it is the biggest report of results so far for the drug, with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, against the coronavirus.

The analysis was posted on an online site for researchers, but has not been reviewed by other scientists.

When President Trump was asked about the report he said he did not know of the report and said he would look into the report.

A French study also found hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating coronavirus and it was associated with heart complications.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: