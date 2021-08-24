Monoclonal antibody treatment: Where can Tampa Bay COVID-19 patients get treated?

A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the past few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has promoted the use of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19 as he’s toured the state announcing new sites.

According to DeSantis and state experts, the antibodies could be essential in reducing hospitalizations by helping speed someone’s recovery from COVID-19. As a result, the state of Florida has set up more than a dozen sites so far to help residents get the Regeneron treatment at no cost.

There are five sites in Tampa Bay so far, each capable of treating around 300 to 320 patients per day, according to the governor’s office. Here are the sites:

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manatee County

Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex

206 2nd Street East

Bradenton, Florida 34208

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County

Fasano Center

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34667

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Pinellas County

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

409 South Old Coachman Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Polk County

Church at the Mall

1010 East Memorial Boulevard

Lakeland, Florida 33801

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Florida COVID-19 patients can sign up for Regeneron online or as a walk-up.