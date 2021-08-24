Monoclonal antibody treatment: Where can Tampa Bay COVID-19 patients get treated?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the past few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has promoted the use of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19 as he’s toured the state announcing new sites.
According to DeSantis and state experts, the antibodies could be essential in reducing hospitalizations by helping speed someone’s recovery from COVID-19. As a result, the state of Florida has set up more than a dozen sites so far to help residents get the Regeneron treatment at no cost.
There are five sites in Tampa Bay so far, each capable of treating around 300 to 320 patients per day, according to the governor’s office. Here are the sites:
Hillsborough County
- Kings Forest Park
- 8008 East Chelsea Street
- Tampa, Florida 33610
- Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Manatee County
- Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex
- 206 2nd Street East
- Bradenton, Florida 34208
- Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Pasco County
- Fasano Center
- 11611 Denton Avenue
- Hudson, Florida 34667
- Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Pinellas County
- Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
- 409 South Old Coachman Road
- Clearwater, FL 33765
- Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Polk County
- Church at the Mall
- 1010 East Memorial Boulevard
- Lakeland, Florida 33801
- Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Florida COVID-19 patients can sign up for Regeneron online or as a walk-up.