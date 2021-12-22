Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment now appointment only at Hillsborough County site

TAMPA, Fla. – Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is in high demand, but health leaders say the supply is limited.

Hillsborough County is requiring people to make an appointment for the monoclonal treatment at the West Tampa Community Resource Center located at 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa.

“It can make it difficult for some people, especially with technology and things like that but I definitely understand because of the influx of people,” Bryan Hernandez said.

He told 8 On Your Side he understands why they’re changing the process.

“Because imagine, you have a lot of people coming in and then all of a sudden you don’t have enough and then people kind of wasted their time right. So I guess that’s the whole purpose of the appointments to make sure that you can at least get one when you sign up.”

Hillsborough County leaders said they’re doing 90 appointments a day. You can sign up for one on patientportalfl.com. If the site does not allow you to make an appointment, there are no available slots.

This site also offers walk-up COVID vaccinations and testing. It’s the only county-run location and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.