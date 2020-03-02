Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and son who attends Sarasota Military Academy have been quarantined as a precautionary measure due to the mother’s contact with a patient at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

The mother came into contact with the patient in her “professional roles,” according to the Academy’s Facebook page.

“Our student and his mother currently are not showing any symptoms and are in good health and spirits. We will keep you and your families updated with their status. Please remember to consistently and thoroughly wash your hands.”

“We are continuing to disinfect all classrooms and common areas as we have previously done due to flu season.”

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19"

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19"

Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas"

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs"

Wendy's officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's officially joins breakfast game"

Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida"

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co."

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss