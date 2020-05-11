Breaking News
Mom, daughter hand out face masks while dressed as dinosaurs

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A Canadian mother and daughter surprised onlookers in Toronto by handing out free face masks while dressed as dinosaurs.

Nina and Demi Antonakes walked around their community in Toronto, and in the city center, handing out masks in the suits to lift people’s spirits as the country tackles the new coronavirus outbreak.

The masks were homemade and handed out during a time when the neighborhood gathers in the evening to make noise in respect for frontline workers.

Canada has confirmed over 67,000 infections of the new coronavirus with 4,700 deaths.

