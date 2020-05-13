Breaking News
Mom comes up with amazing invention so her kids can wrap their nana in hugs

by: WJW Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WJW) — An Illinois mother came up with a clever invention so her children could finally hug their grandma safely during this coronavirus quarantine time.

Carly Marinaro came up with the idea after seeing a similar video online where the participants wore bags over their heads.

As nana pulls up in her car, her little grandchildren scream and laugh with joy. Carly tells the kids to get in line. Marinaro told nana her creation seemed like a better idea than plastic bags to get hugs.

“This is unreal,” says nana. “Come on, I get seconds here.”

Marinaro even shared instructions on her Facebook page. She used PVC pipe, a window insulator kit, duct tape and livestock gloves.

