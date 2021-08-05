Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drugmaker Moderna says it has seen its vaccine’s antibody levels decline over time and believes people who received two doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster shot before winter to protect against virus variants.

“We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals,” the company said second-quarter earnings presentation Thursday.

According to the presentation, Moderna’s COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, but antibody levels were expected to wane and impact vaccine efficacy.

“Given this intersection, we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary prior to the winter season,” the presentation said.

