Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drugmaker Moderna says it has seen its vaccine’s antibody levels decline over time and believes people who received two doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster shot before winter to protect against virus variants.
“We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals,” the company said second-quarter earnings presentation Thursday.
According to the presentation, Moderna’s COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, but antibody levels were expected to wane and impact vaccine efficacy.
“Given this intersection, we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary prior to the winter season,” the presentation said.
This story is developing and will be updated.