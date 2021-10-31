Moderna: FDA needs more time to review its vaccine for teens

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Moderna’s push to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for teens is on hold for now.

The company says the Food and Drug Administration needs more time to study the vaccine for children ages 12 to 17. The review may not be done before January.

Moderna says the agency wants more time to study the risk of myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle, in children.

The company says it will also delay filing a request for emergency use authorization for a smaller dose for younger children ages 6 to 11 while the FDA does its study.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss