Moderna booster shot for COVID-19 could be delayed, Fauci says

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Dr. Fauci says he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations following U.S. government approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. says the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday should encourage people who cited lack of approval as a reason for not getting vaccinated. The FDA previously had cleared the Pfizer shots for use on an emergency basis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

(NBC Newschannel) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said the United States will likely start to distribute Pfizer’s booster shots during the week of Sept. 20, but the rollout for Moderna’s vaccine could be delayed.

The Biden Administration has announced plans to offer third doses to people who received the Pfizer and Moderna shots, pending approval from public health officials.

Fauci said it looks like only the Pfizer vaccine will get that approval in time for the September rollout.

The U.S. has recommended an additional third shot eight months after the second dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 95 million people have received Pfizer’s two-shot regimen.

About 66 million people have been fully vaccinated with the Moderna shot.

While 14 million people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, regulators have not announced plans for a J&J booster.