Mobile testing site for migrant farmworkers opens in Hillsborough County

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA)—Migrant farmworkers spend long days in the field, tending to and picking the food that goes on our tables. Many of these men and women don’t have health insurance and can’t afford to miss work. Many of them are here on work visas, and most of them live with several other families members in a small home. They’re considered a vulnerable population that doesn’t always have access to testing or other resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, the Hillsborough County Health Department is setting up a mobile testing site for farmworkers on Friday. Community leaders say it’s important that the vulnerable populations be taken care of.

“If you care about the food on your table, you’ll have to care about those that grow it. Very simple. The health and well being of those families and those individuals that cultivate the land, that grow the food that we eat, if they’re not healthy we won’t be either,” said Liz Gutierrez with Enterprising Latinas.

Organizations like Enterprising Latinas and Colectivo Arbol are working to spread awareness about testing that’s available in Hillsborough County. They want everyone to know they can still be tested no matter their situation.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there so it’s important that local organizations, local folks, either the farmers, the growers, or community organizations are out there telling folks it’s ok. It’s for all of us to have,” said Ileana Cintron with Enterprising Latinas.

The mobile testing site in Hillsborough County will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s located at 3412 McIntosh Rd. in Dover.

Testing is free, and everyone is encouraged to come. Health officials are asking all agriculture workers to drive by, get tested, and their results should be back in three to five days.

