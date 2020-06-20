MLB to close all spring training sites in Florida and Arizona due to COVID-19 precautions, reports

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, a baseball is shown on the grass at the Cincinnati Reds baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, FIle)

TAMPA (WFLA) -Major League Baseball will be closing all spring training sites in Florida and Arizona for deep cleaning following news of multiple players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Major League Baseball will not permit players or staff members into facilities until they pass a COVID-19 test effective immediately.

The news comes following players on the Philadelphia Phillies had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Rays spokesperson tells News Channel 8 that this refers only to spring training sites and it does not apply to major league ballparks such as Tropicana Field. The spokesperson says the Rays will continue to workout at Tropicana Field.

At least five teams that play or practice in the Tampa Bay area have either confirmed cases of coronavirus or have a member of the organization presenting symptoms.

