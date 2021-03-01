‘Miracle Mom’ COVID-19 survivor thanks 8 On Your Side after insurance issues are resolved

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 75-year old Mildred Mathews can finally breath a sigh of relief.

News Channel 8 first introduced you to the “Miracle Mom” in May 2020, after she beat the odds and survived COVID-19. She was the poster child of a patient who shouldn’t have made it.

“I’m 75, I have COPD, I have hypertension,” said Mathews at the time. “I have diabetes.”

After her release to the hospital, she found she was in the midst of another battle, with the insurance company.

Wellcare Insurancewas initially refusing to cover some of the bills. Her daughter, Naomi, was at her witts end.

“It’s just been a back and forth with them,” said Naomi. “And it’s sad because you pay your insurance premium — and these are older people.”

Mildred contacted 8 on Your Side, and we contacted Wellcare.

Wellcare issued the following statement:

At WellCare, the health and well-being of our members is our top priority. WellCare remains committed to providing the highest quality care and services and is covering medically necessary COVID-19 testing, screening, and treatment during this time. While we cannot comment on individual care plans due to privacy laws, when our members have questions or concerns such as those described, we have policies and procedures in place to actively address those concerns and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Wellcare did look into the matter and Mathews says the issue is now resolved. She believes the claims may have been filed without a COVID notation.

“You know what it is, anytime COVID covers anything, you have to say that it was a COVID treatment,” said Mathews. “Or it was because of the COVID, or it was, you have to have the word COVID in there.”

Her advice to other seniors who may be having insurance woes: don’t give up.

“Be persistent. Because you know we pay insurance and we are entitled to service,” said Mathews. “And now is the time that we need the service.”

And, if that doesn’t work, she has one other tip.

“And thank you to 8 on Your Side.” said Mathews. “Everybody call them. They work. “