‘Miracle Mom’ COVID-19 survivor shares her story

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Mildred Mathews’ loved ones call her a miracle. The 75-year old grandmother contracted COVID-19 last month and spent more than a month in the hospital.

She was the postcard of a patient who should not have made it.

“I’m 75, I have COPD, I have hypertension, I have diabetes.,” said Mathews. “You name it, I have it.”

But she did survive and is now in a rehabilitation facility COVID-19 free. Her husband also contracted COVID-19 but his case was not as severe as hers. She credits her daughter with getting her to the hospital.

Naomi Mathews says her mother was weak and was sleeping more than normal and knew something wasn’t right. Finally, she sat her mother on the edge of the bed and begged her to go get checked out. “Ended up calling the ambulance,” said Naomi. “And thank God, got her there.”

Naomi sat across the street from the hospital waiting for any news. Seconds felt like hours. She soon learned her mother would be admitted. Then, she learned her mom had the coronavirus.

“It was like a death sentence. And I already knew she was dying,” said Naomi. “And I felt so bad because all I kept thinking in my mind was I got here too late. I got here too late. “

Mildred spent weeks on a ventilator. When she finally woke up, she didn’t know where she was, nor how she had gotten there. The healthcare workers were all wearing protective gear. She described it as a scene out of a horror movie, but she was still alive.

Then, came the treatments. “Some of the treatment that I had to have, it was kind of painful, and I thought, oh yes, this is it, this is it. I’m not going to make it. I’m not going to make it at all,” said Mathews. “But you say a prayer, and you wish for the best.”

It turns out, there were a lot of people praying for Mildred and her husband. The couple has three daughters and one son, and then there are the grandchildren. Most of the family still lives up north, in Michigan, where their church congregations were raising her up in prayer.

Mildred believes her faith in God and family support were the driving factors that got her through this. She shared her story because she wanted to bring strength to others battling the coronavirus and other deadly illnesses.

“Anyone that’s in this situation, it doesn’t matter if it’s the coronavirus or whatever, you know,” said Mathews. “Just have faith in yourself and faith in God and whatever happens, happens. “