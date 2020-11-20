‘Miracle Mom’ COVID-19 survivor now fighting insurance company

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 75-year old Mildred Mathews battled COVID-19 and won. Now she’s fighting a battle against her insurance company she can’t seem to win.

When we first introduced you to Mathews in May as she was released from the rehab center. She had a number of pre-existing conditions including COPD.

Mathews has made a miraculous recovery, but it hasn’t been easy.

“And of course, I couldn’t walk or anything like that. And then, when I got to rehab, that’s when I discovered, I do have legs! I do have legs,” exclaimed Mathews. “Now I do my own showering, I put my own clothes on. It takes a long time. But I can do it. I’ve gotten to where I can put these shoes and socks on.”

But shortly after she arrived home, before she could even walk to the mailbox on her own, the bills started to show up. Mathews has Wellcare Insurance and contacted the company because she thought most of the expenses related to COVID-19 would be covered.

“I’m back to real life,” said Mathews. “With the bills.”

Her daughter Naomi was handling her mother’s affairs because her mother became too upset to deal with it.

“And she’s like, that’s it! Call 8 On Your Side. Call 8 On Your Side,” said Naomi. “It’s just been a back and forth thing with them and it’s sad because you pay your insurance premium and these are older people. “

Eight On Your side contacted Wellcare and a representative called back almost immediately and said the company is looking into the issue and issued the following statement:

“While we cannot comment on individual care plans due to privacy concerns, at WellCare, the health and well-being of our members is our top priority. WellCare remains committed to providing the highest quality care and services and is covering all medically necessary COVID-19 testing, screening, and treatment during this time.”