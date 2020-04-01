Minn. state trooper gives doctor masks instead of speeding ticket

Breaking News
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (CNN/NBC) – A Minnesota state trooper moved a doctor to tears when he turned what should have been a speeding ticket into a heartwarming act of kindness.

While driving south on I-35 about a week ago, Doctor Sarosh Janjua caught herself in deep thought behind the wheel.

The 37-year-old traveling cardiologist admits to speeding as Minnesota State Trooper Brian Schwartz clocked her going well over 70- miles an hour.

But instead of giving her a ticket, trooper Schwartz asked her if she needed extra masks and gave Doctor Janjua some of his own

“Even a small act of kindness like this has made so many people feel so much better,” Janjua said.

The state patrol says Schwartz felt compelled to offer his masks after noticing what looked like two used N95 masks in Janjua’s purse that he assumed she was reusing.

The N95 masks that health care workers need to protect themselves while treating coronavirus patients are in dangerously short supply.

