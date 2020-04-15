Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Millions of eligible Americans won’t get coronavirus stimulus check

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Millions of Americans who are eligible for a stimulus check won’t get one.

Lower-income Americans who don’t make over the threshold for filing taxes ($12,200 per year for individuals, $24,400 for married filing jointly) may not have filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, and if not, they won’t get a check.

Americans who don’t earn any income at all may also not get a check, because the IRS doesn’t have an address on file for them or bank account information.

College students or young adults may also fall in the overlooked category.

Most college students are still claimed as dependents on their parents’ tax returns. This means they’re not eligible to receive the $1,200 stimulus check.

But their parents also miss out too, because the $500 per child is only paid to dependents 16 or younger. College kids, young adults and disabled adults or seniors who are dependents also don’t get a check, and neither will their caretakers.

Immigrants working in the U.S.–whether they came here legally or illegally, most of whom already pay taxes–also won’t get a stimulus check, especially if they don’t have a Social Security number and file taxes using a taxpayer identification number.

This omission also leaves out their kids, many of whom are Americans who were born in the United States and any Americans who do have earned income but aren’t filing their taxes when they should be could also be left out.

8 On Your Side has learned anyone eligible who wants to ensure they receive a stimulus check can visit this link on the IRS website to file their information.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

PlayStation offering free games to keep you home

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation offering free games to keep you home"

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Les Miller: People are not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Miller: People are not social distancing"

Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis"

Study: Oil found in fish 10 years after BP oil spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Study: Oil found in fish 10 years after BP oil spill"

Tampa crime rate amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa crime rate amid pandemic"

Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week"

Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay"

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss