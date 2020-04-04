Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A segment of the population that is often forgotten and is struggling to survive as everything shuts down in this global pandemic. We’re talking about the farm pickers of Tampa Bay.

While farming is considered essential that doesn’t mean other companies across America aren’t cancelling contracts with farms which in turn have to lay off workers. Many of them often working everyday to put food on the table the next day.

Isaret Jeffers has spent years working with the migrant workers in central Florida. At least twice a week she’ll visit farms in east Hillsborough County bringing aid to her mostly Mexican countrymen.

Since the coronavirus hit Florida she says many migrant workers are no longer working. Some farms have let crops go bad, no longer needed after other companies canceled contracts.

“They have no money, no insurance, nada (nothing),” said Isaret Jeffers with Colectivo Arbol.

No health insurance means they can’t go to the doctor or in the case of many, are undocumented, making them nervous to go to a hospital where they’ll be asked for “papers.”

“A lot of people there have little kids and they don’t have protection. You can’t find gloves, or anything to cover yourself,” said Jeffers.

With government leaders asking people to stay at home, misunderstanding of the order has many migrants hiding indoors; afraid they’ll be arrested or deported.

“So they’re scared that they’ll get in trouble with the police when they’re outside the house,” asked 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

“Exactly, because no one signed a paper for them to go outside,” answered Jeffers.

Jeffers says this group of people can’t be forgotten or ignored, we depend on them.

“If they’re not working we don’t have vegetables,” asked Villarreal.

“No! How? You can go to the store. Maybe the store is open, but there’s no vegetables anywhere,” said Jeffers.

For those who would like to help you can visit the Colectivo Arbol Facebook page here, or email Jeffers at colectivoarbol@gmail.com

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"

Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis"

evan small business stimulus loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan small business stimulus loans"

48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19"

a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy"

You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing"

'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals"

Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation"

Delta giving travel credits until 2022

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta giving travel credits until 2022"

Church services go on

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church services go on"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss