‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’ canceled amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has canceled ‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’ due to coronavirus concerns.
Disney made the announcement in an update for seasonal events on the Disney Parks Blog. Disney saying “We determined that many of its hallmarks – stage shows, parades and fireworks – are unable to take place in this new, unprecedented environment. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.”
Additionally, Disney H2O Glow Nights, the nighttime special ticket event at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, will not take place for the remainder of 2020.
As of now Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays have not been canceled at this time.
Guests who have already bought tickets to these events will be assisted with refunds over the coming weeks.
At this point no news has been provided on Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream.
