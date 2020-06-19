‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’ canceled amid coronavirus concerns

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has canceled ‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’ due to coronavirus concerns.

Disney made the announcement in an update for seasonal events on the Disney Parks Blog. Disney saying “We determined that many of its hallmarks – stage shows, parades and fireworks – are unable to take place in this new, unprecedented environment. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.”

Additionally, Disney H2O Glow Nights, the nighttime special ticket event at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, will not take place for the remainder of 2020.

As of now Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays have not been canceled at this time.

Guests who have already bought tickets to these events will be assisted with refunds over the coming weeks.

At this point no news has been provided on Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: