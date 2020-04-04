Michigan man pays for nurses’ gas to show support during outbreak

Coronavirus

DETROIT, Mi. (CNN) — Healthcare workers are risking their lives to care for patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

So, a man in Detroit wanted to do something nice for them.

Allen Marshall had been saving up for something he wanted for himself, according to CNN. Instead, he decided to buy gas for nurses this week.

“I just love them, and I want them to know that,” said Marshall.

“I think this is the greatest thing they can do for these nurses cause these is all we got, man,” another individual told WDIV.

Michigan has one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country.

