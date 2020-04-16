‘SNL’s’ Michael Che honors his late grandmother by paying rent for 160 public housing units

US comedian Michael Che arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. – This years’ award recipient is comedian Dave Chappelle. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CNN)—“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother by paying one month’s rent for all the people in her former New York City public housing complex, which has 160 units.

Che announced his plans on Instagram Wednesday, about a week after his grandmother died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The SNL star expressed dismay that public housing residents are still expected to pay rent when many New Yorkers aren’t able to work.

Che has previously said that his grandmother moved out of that building in the 90’s.

The comedian paid tribute to her on last week’s episode of SNL.

He signed off from his segment saying, “From Weekend Update, I’m Martha’s grandbaby.”

