Miami police disperse crowd by David Guetta’s relief concert

FILE – This Nov. 4, 2018 file photo shows DJ David Guetta performing during the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain. Guetta is launching his new single with DJ Morten “Detroit 3AM” on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Police said they dispersed crowds violating social distancing guidelines during David Guetta’s coronavirus relief concert in Miami.

There were no arrests made when police broke up groups on the sidewalks far below the two-hour rooftop concert played by the DJ on Saturday, The Miami Herald reported. Florida has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people during the pandemic.

While some residents in downtown Miami were able to see the concert from their balconies, the relief benefit also drew in over 9 million views on Facebook and nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

The concert raised $700,000, Guetta said in a Facebook post Sunday. The money will go towards four organizations, including Feeding South Florida and the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund.

Florida’s coronavirus caseload reached 26,314 with 774 deaths as of Sunday evening, the state’s Health department said.

