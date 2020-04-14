Miami mayor says WWE should not be considered an essential business amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – As many business are closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, World Wrestling Entertainment has been deemed essential by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked Monday how the WWE Performance Center, the company’s training facility, in Orlando has been allowed to continue operations while non-essential companies have been forced to shut down.

“With some conversation with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open,” the mayor said.

WWE has been taping shows at the Performance Center and will reportedly continue to broadcast live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays moving forward.

According to TMZ, Demings did not go into detail about the governor’s stance on WWE and its operations.

The Centers for Disease Control have listed the 10 essential public health services on its website. Demings did not elaborate what service WWE would fall under.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that having WWE deemed an essential business doesn’t “pass the smell test.”

“It’s hard to argue that wrestling is an essential activity. We have some down here in Miami in terms of the orders that our county mayor has promulgated, that are hard to argue that they don’t sort of pass the smell test in terms of what is an essential activity. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

On Monday, WWE returned to broadcasting “WWE Raw” live on USA from the company’s training center at Full Sail University in Winter Park.