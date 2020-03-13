Miami mayor Francis Suarez tests positive for coronavirus after event with Brazilian official

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media during the annual hurricane preparation exercise at the City of Miami’s Emergency Operations Center on May 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Multiple City departments took part in the training as the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through November. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has contracted the novel coronavirus after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive following a trip to Florida, according to reports.

Suarez, 42, confirmed the positive test Friday in interviews with the Miami Herald and NBC 6.

“It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus,” he told the newspaper. “I did test positive for it.”

Suarez was among a number of US politicians, including President Trump and Senator Rick Scott, who was in contact with Fábio Wajngarten, the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Wajngarten and Bolsonaro had traveled to Florida last week for a meeting with Trump and senior aides.

Suarez to the Herald he is feeling healthy and strong, but is concerned for those around him.

“I’m concerned for people who have had some measure of contact with me,” he said. “If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever,” he said. “If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested. After speaking with medical personnel, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely.”

Suarez told the news station he would work remotely in isolation until he’s cleared by health professionals.

