Miami-Dade schools to begin 2020 school year online only

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools will start the upcoming school year with distance learning.

According to NBC Miami, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement that school will begin on Aug. 31 with online learning.

Officials will monitor the coronavirus pandemic developments through September, and if conditions improve, in-class instruction could begin in October.

The news comes as Florida saw another record increase in deaths on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 216 to 6,333, the highest single-day death count.

Data shows Florida reported an additional 9,450 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 451,423.

Miami-Dade County schools have been weighing three options for the upcoming school year, which include full distance learning, in-class instruction, and a hybrid model combining both options.

Governor DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion on education and coronavirus in Clearwater on Wednesday and said parents should decide for themselves whether to send their children back into the classroom next month.

As of now, there aren’t any Tampa Bay area district schools that plan to begin the year with full distance learning without a brick-and-mortar option.

For a full breakdown of Tampa Bay area counties and how they plant to reopen schools this fall