Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Miami-Dade public, archdiocese schools to close due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

MIAMI (WFLA) – The Superintendent of Miami Dade County Public Schools has announced all public schools in Miami-Dade will close.

The closure is effective starting Monday. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says “The well-being of our students, employees, and community is our number one priority.”

This comes following Palm Beach County public schools to close for at least two weeks.

“The coronavirus, COVID-19, is unpredictable,” Carvalho said.

According to NBC Miami, Carvalho said county schools were ready for the implementation of an age-specific, grade-level, and standards-aligned home instructional continuity plan.

“Archdiocesan schools will close on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice in an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” the archdiocese said in a statement Friday. “In order to give parents the opportunity to arrange childcare and personal schedules, schools will be open on Monday, March 16.”

The archdiocese will instruct parents about online assignments and lessons, and schools will go through a “thorough cleaning procedure.”

As of 4 p.m., no Tampa Bay area public school districts have shut down.

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

